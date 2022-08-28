La Vuelta 2022 Stage 9 LIVE: Brutal finish at Les Praeres awaits Remco Evenepoel and red jersey rivals
Vuelta a España
Stage 9 | Mountain | men | 28.08.2022
Live
In Progress
VillaviciosaLes Praeres
- Peloton+5
- Head of raceQ. Pacher
Advertisement
Ad
12:40
134KM TO GO: MEURISSE SITS UP, PACHER SHAKES HIS HEAD
Xandro Meurisse decides to stop flogging a dead horse and waits for the peloton; in the event, it's a rather short wait - roughly one second. Bou continues his fruitless chase of Pacher, who is looking rather peeved off on the front of the race, having expected others to join him by now. Lovely scenery here on the coast of Asturias - with sandy beaches, rugged cliffs and some lush and very, very green farmland.
12:34
138KM TO GO: ALL OVER FOR DE GENDT, PACHER THE LATEST TO TRY HIS LUCK
Thomas De Gendt didn't last much longer on the front thanks to the fierce pace behind. Once again it's proving to be a real battle to get in the day's break - something which often happens when stages are televised from start to finish. I wonder if there's some kind of correlation? (That was a joke.) Frenchman Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) is the latest rider to try his luck, dig deep, open an gap, and hope that someone else joins from behind. He has Xavier Xeurisse and Joan Bou in pursuit but a gap of only 20 seconds over the pack.
12:29
142KM TO GO: DE GENDT OUT ALONE
The peloton came within kissing distance of the seven leaders and Thomas De Gendt took this as his cue to throw down the hammer and have one last-ditch effort to stay clear. The Belgian opens up a small gap while the others are reabsorbed, but behind the chase is fierce - with the green jersey of Mads Pedersen sniffing around with intent.
12:26
145KM TO GO: COULD THESE REINFORCEMENTS SAVE THE DAY FOR THE BREAK?
A counter-attack from Alessandro De Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech) saw the Italian go clear of the pack with Maxim Gils (Lotto Soudal), Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Samuele Battistella (Astana-Qazaqstan). They manage to bridge over to Villella, De Gendt and Bol so we have seven riders out ahead now and this may have a better chance of survival than that initial three.
Meanwhile, we're hearing that there's been a crash for Mike Teunissen of Jumbo-Visma. Let's hope the Dutchman is okay - his loss would be a big blow for Roglic so soon after Sepp Kuss packing his bags and going home.
12:21
150KM TO GO: TRIO GETTING LITTLE LEEWAY
With just a few lumps and bumps punctuating some fast flat and downhill roads, the pace is high and the peloton strung out. There's really no let up with attacks coming one after the other every time the gradient tilts up on the next hill. All this is contributing to a hiding for nothing for the three leaders, whose advantage is just 15 seconds now.
12:10
156KM TO GO: MATE SITS UP, BREAK DOWN TO THREE
Those attacks and counter-attacks came to a conclusion with one last big pull from Soler before Julius van den Berg went to the front for EF Education-EasyPost and restored some order. Luis Angel Mate decides it's not worth the candle and he drops back from the break, so it's just De Gendt, Bol and Villella out ahead now with 25 seconds.
12:11
EARLY ATTACKS FROM VINE, ALAPHILIPPE, CARAPAZ AND EVENEPOEL
12:08
165KM TO GO: VINE, ALAPHILIPPE, CARAPAZ, EVENEPOEL - BIG GUNS FEELING FEISTY
Not content with two stage wins and his polka dot jersey Jay Vine puts in an acceleration in the pack and its covered by Julian Alaphilippe, the world champion. Marc Soler then has a dig, countered by Richard Carapaz, which coaxes a response from the red jersey Evenepoel. It's quite a busy start to this stage. Meanwhile, the leaders have around 20 seconds to play with.
11:59
171KM TO GO: STAGE 9 IS UNDER WAY, FIRST ATTACKS COME THICK AND FAST
The flag goes down and the race is on! A flurry of attacks rain down from the outset and we have four riders who go clear from the gun - Davide Villella (Cofidis), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) and Luis Angel Mate (Euskaltel-Euskadi).
11:55
THREE NON-STARTERS TODAY - AND BLOWS FOR ROGLIC AND EVENEPOEL
Pieter Serry (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) have pulled out of the race with Covid-19 while Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) has a fever and won't start. So, Evenepoel and Roglic lose their key mountain lieutenants before this big test. Time will tell how important this will be.
11:50
STAGE 9: VILLAVICIOSA – LES PRAERES, 171.4KM (MOUNTAINS)
When the Vuelta last had a stage that finished on the Les Praeres de Nava the win went to Simon Yates ahead of Miguel Angel Lopez and Alejandro Valverde, the British climber going back into the red jersey that he would wear all the way to Madrid. Four years on and the profile is slightly different with four tough climbs preceding the final test, including the Cat.1 Mirador del Fito. Les Praeres de Nava is less than 4km long but packs a punch with relentless double-digit gradients and a maximum tilt of 24%.
Image credit: Eurosport
11:45
EVENEPOEL PASTS FIRST TEST IN RED WITH FLYING COLOURS
The Belgian race leader looked to be the strongest of his GC rivals and covered the line for fifth place ahead of Enric Mas and Primoz Roglic, the trio taking time on everyone else in the battle for red. Evenepoel leads Spain's Mas by 28 seconds with Roglic up to third at 1'01". Ineos Grenadiers duo Carlos Rodriguez and Tao Geoghegan Hart complete the top five at 1'47" and 1'54".
Image credit: Getty Images
11:40
HERE'S HOW VINE DOUBLED UP ON THE COLLAU FANCUAYA
Maybe he won simple so that he could have a better picture of him celebrating a stage win other than the mist-clad snap from his previous win on Pico Jano? Or maybe it be was the win bonus he said he was so proud to pick up after his first win? In any case, Vine clearly has good legs. Here's how he did it on Saturdayy.
Stage 8 highlights: Zwift star Vine wins again as Evenepoel keeps red
11:35
AUSTRALIA'S VINE IN POLKA DOTS AFTER LATEST TRIUMPH
Overnight polka dot jersey Victor Langellotti (Burgos-BH) was a DNF yesterday but that made no difference: with his second win, Vine soared into the lead of the KOM standings after picking up maximum points over a host of climbs. The Australian is now on 40pts with his nearest challenger Marc Soler on 16pts and Thibaut Pinot on 12pts. With the legs he has, securing the polka dot jersey would be a great target for Vine over the course of the rest of the race - that and a third stage win.
Image credit: Getty Images
11:25
ONE DOWN, ONE MORE TO GO: SECOND SUMMIT FINISH IN ASTURIAS MOUNTAINS
Hola, buenos dias, and welcome to live coverage of Stage 9 of La Vuelta - the second, and hardest, of back-to-back summit finishes in Asturias. Jay Vine doubled up on the Collau Fancuaya yesterday, the former Zwift Academy winner showing he can reproduce the watts from his static bike in his garage on real, actual mountains in Spain. Who'd have thunked it?
Image credit: Getty Images