La Vuelta 2022: Race back on Spanish soil for lumpy Stage 4 through Basque Country
Vuelta a España
Stage 4 | Semi mountain | men | 23.08.2022
Vitoria-GasteizLaguardia
- +2:20J. van den Berg
- Peloton+25
- Head of race3 Riders
15:31
38KM TO GO: BORA KNOCK IT OFF, THEN TAKE IT BACK UP
Ryan Mullen and then Jonas Koch have eased up - probably through fatigue more than anything else. Their pulls have resulted in the leading trio's lead coming down to 20 seconds. But as that gap creeps up again, Bora sent Mullen back towards the front. Arkea-Samsic are also there - and that's probably with Dan McLay in mind ahead of the intermediate sprint.
15:29
SIMON YATES ON TODAY'S CHALLENGES
The 2018 winner has had a solid start to the Vuelta with his BikeExchange team doing pretty well in the opening TTT. Yates is currently 31 seconds down in 20th place. Here's what he had to say ahead of today's fourth stage.
Yates on ‘tricky’ Stage 4
15:25
45KM TO GO: JUST 30 SECONDS FOR THE THREE LEADERS
The pace is pretty relentless and we have riders being ejected out the back of the pack at regular intervals. That gruppetto is now two minutes back and it will keep on growing in stature at this rate. Mullen, who is on a mission today, continues driving the tempo with a Bora teammate grimacing in his wheel. We have the intermediate sprint point coming up, which will be motivation for Bora's Sam Bennett, the current man in green after his two sprint wins in the Netherlands.
15:22
50KM TO GO: ROGLIC IN RED TONIGHT?
He could well be. The Slovenian is one of six Jumbo-Visma riders who are tied for time at the top of the standings. If they're level for time then it's the best aggregate stage positions - and currently Sam Oomen is around 10 places better off than Roglic, so if the Dutchman sticks close to the triple champion, he could be our new leader today. You get the impression that the Dutch team will happily concede the jersey at some point so as to lift some pressure from their riders before the business end of this race.
‘Ha! We will see’ – Roglic on red jersey hopes on Stage 4
15:12
53KM TO GO: AND THEN THERE WERE THREE
Jarrad Drizners and Joan Bou have been spat out the back of this break, so we now have a trio of Alexey Lutsenko, James Shaw and Alessandro De Marchi out ahead with an increased gap of 1'10" as the road heads uphill again on the latest of these uncategorised climbs. It's a decent gradient and the road snakes its way through dense woodland, which will give the riders some welcome shade from the sun. It's a hot day in the Basque Country - over 30 degrees - and the colour of the grass in the fields just goes to show how dry this summer has been all over Europe.
15:07
55KM TO GO: THE CARROTS ARE COOKED FOR THE BREAK
Our five leaders have just 55 seconds now as Quick-Step send a man to the front alongside the two Bora riders, with Ryan Mullen still setting the tempo. There are some big names in the group off the back of the peloton - including Jan Hirt, John Degenkolb, Thomas De Gendt, Tim Merlier and the polka dot jersey, Julius van den Berg. They're over a minute behind and constantly picking up fresh riders dropped from the main peloton.
14:55
65KM TO GO: DE MARCHI AND SHAW MOMENTARILY EDGE CLEAR
The break split up momentarily with the Italian and the Briton going clear until Bou, Lutsenko and Drizners managed to bridge back. In the case of Bou, after dropping a chain and putting it back on the cog with his right hand while free-wheeling down a steady incline. Skills. Okamika has dropped like a stone and will soon be caught by the pack, who are 1'40" back and ahead of a gruppetto that includes the polka dot jersey of Julius van den Berg, which is 45 seconds off the back.
14:46
72KM TO GO: OKAMIKA DROPPED; SPLITS IN PELOTON
As the road edges uphill after that sustained period of heavy tempo, the peloton has blown apart with numerous riders off the back in disparate groups. On the front of the race, Okamika is struggling to keep up with his fellow escapees and he's dropped early on this uncategorised climbs.
14:41
75KM TO GO: PELOTON STRUNG OUT AS PACE INCREASES
The tempo has really sky-rocketed since the climb with the peloton now all strung out as the riders negotiate a parched plateau ahead of the next uncategorised ascent. The gap has dropped to 1'50" as a result and this may sound the death-knell to our five escapees.
14:33
80KM TO GO: STILL 2'30" FOR THE SIX LEADERS
A reminder of your escapees: Alessandro De Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech), Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Qazaqstan), Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Jarrad Drizners (Lotto Soudal) and James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost). Behind, Bora-Hansgrohe now have two riders on the front amid the Jumbo-Visma train. It's surely not Sam Bennett they're thinking about - but perhaps Sergio Higuita or Wilco Kelderman.
14:32
BLYTHE: COQUARD, ALAPHILIPPE OR PEDERSEN FOR THE WIN
Some left-field choices here from Adam. Bryan Coquard is a pure sprinter who may struggle on the closing ramp into Laguardia; Alaphilippe is fighting back from injury; Pedersen may feel the pinch on the climb. Although, knowing Blythe's luck, this will be today's podium!
14:20
91KM TO GO: BOU IN VIRTUAL POLKA DOTS
The Basque rider Joan Bou zips clear of Alessandro De Marchi to take the 5pts over the top of the climb. That puts him onto the top of the KOM standings - 2pts clear of Julius van den Berg, the current incumbent. Alexey Lutzenko was setting the tempo on the front of the break there before Bou made his move with the Italian De Marchi in his wheel.
14:06
96KM TO GO: FIRST CLIMB OF THE DAY
The riders are onto the first categorised climb of the day, the Cat.2 Puerto de Gontzagarinaga - a 5.3km ascent at 4.5% and rising to 364m. The six leaders have 2'40" to play with.
13:55
102KM TO GO: JUMBO-VISMA MARSHALLING THE PACK
Bora-Hansgrohe have one man on the front of the peloton and ahead of the entire Jumbo-Visma train, who have their man in red - Edoardo Affini - tucked in nicely. With six riders tied for time at the top of the GC, we could see another Jumbo rider take the red jersey today - perhaps Kuss, Oomen or Rogic. The gap is 2'15" for the six leaders.
13:49
115KM TO GO: NEW POLKA DOT JERSEY ON THE CARDS
None of the three riders who have points in the KOM standings - Julius van den Berg, Thomas De Gendt and Thibault Guernalec - are in this six-man move, and with a Cat.2 climb first up and a Cat.3 climb near the finish, it's likely that we will see one of the escapees in polka dots tonight.
13:40
125KM TO GO: OVER 2,000M OF CLIMBING TODAY
After 31m in Stage 1, 518m in Stage 2 and 255m in Stage 3, today's lumpy stage features a whopping 2,319m of climbing. This sounds a lot, but it's the smallest altitude gain of all stages in this second phase of the race up until the next rest day. The most of the entire race comes on Thursday with the first proper summit finish of the race on the Pico Jano, which has 4,120m in total.
13:25
135KM TO GO: LUTSENKO INTO THE VIRTUAL RED JERSEY
The Kazakh all-rounder started today's stage just 46 seconds down on Eduardo Affini in the general classification - and with the gap now 2'30" that puts Lutsenko into the virtual lead of this race. In fact, Shaw, Okamina and Bou are also above Affini in the virtual standings - with only De Marchi (+4'44") and Drizners (+2'58") behind. For now.
13:12
139KM TO GO: SIX ESCAPEES COME TOGETHER
The two groups have joined forces and see their lead grow to almost two minutes over the pack. Behind, it's the Bora-Hansgrohe team of Sam Bennett who are controlling the tempo and leading the chase. While we still wait for live TV images, why not catch up on the action so far with yesterday's rest day blog?
La Vuelta 2022: Six talking points from the Dutch ‘gran salida’ - Roglic soon in red?
13:02
148KM TO GO: LUTSENKO AND DE MARCHI GO CLEAR
An interesting start to this stage as Kazakhstan's Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Qazaqstan) and Alessandro De Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech) zip clear early on. That's quite a formidable duo. They have a gap on four chasers: James Shaw (EF Education-EastPost), Jarrad Drizners (Lotto Soudal), Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH) and Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi).
12:55
152.5KM TO GO: REMAINING 180 RIDERS GET STAGE 4 UNDER WAY
The flag goes down and this first stage on mainland Spain has started. A reminder that we are down to 180 riders from the original 184 that featured on the official start list. Quintana's absence - to appeal his retroactive Tour de France disqualification for use of tramadol - came too late for Arkea-Samsic to draft in a replacement. Spain's Manuel Penalver (Burgos-BH) never started the TTT in Utrecht, Belgium's Stef Cras (Lotto Soudal) crashed out during Stage 2 and Canada's Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) withdrew with concussion following a crash in Stage 3.