On the first uphill finish of La Vuelta 2022 it was business as usual for Primoz Roglic, the three-time defending champion, who won at a canter over Denmark’s Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Spain’s Enric Mas (Movistar) to take over the red jersey in style from his Jumbo-Visma team-mate Edoardo Affini.

The 10th Vuelta stage victory in Roglic’s career ended any lingering doubts about the 32-year-old Slovenian’s form and fitness following the crash that saw him pulled from July’s Tour de France after the second week.

Even before the ramped finale in Laguardia at the conclusion of the lumpy 152.5km stage through the Basque Country, Roglic had laid down a marker by responding to an attack from world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) on the Puerto de Herrara to take three bonus seconds on the second categorised climb of the day inside the final 20km.

A fast descent and frenetic approach to the finish saw the peloton whittled down to around 80 riders ahead of the short but sharp 800m rise to the line. If it was the kind of finish that had Roglic’s name metaphorically written all over it, the Slovenian still had to deliver the goods. He did so with gusto, launching from the wheel of the impressive Pedersen to take the win by around six bike lengths.

“I’m super happy but it’s really just the beginning of La Vuelta,” Roglic said after his latest exploit in Spain. “As I say, it’s always better to have some seconds ahead than to be behind. It was already a hard pace all day – a super-fast stage. In the final there was an opportunity to fight for the stage win – and I had the legs so I have it a go.”

Roglic now leads American team-mate Sepp Kuss by 13 seconds in the new-look general classification ahead of a trio of Ineos Grenadiers riders in Ethan Hayter, Pavel Sivakov and Tao Geoghegan Hart – all 26 seconds in arrears.

Asked if Jumbo-Visma plan to keep the sequence going by placing Kuss in red on Wednesday, Roglic answered with a grin: “That was the plan – that we change every time the guy with the red jersey. Today was my lucky day and we see what tomorrow brings.”

Debutant Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) rose to sixth place at 27 seconds after finishing strongly in eighth place behind Hayter, the white jersey. The Belgian is five seconds clear of another Ineos duo, Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Spain’s Carlos Rodriguez. The top 10 is completed by Pedersen, at 34 seconds, and the British 2018 champion, Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco), at 51 seconds.

Pedersen closed the gap on Ireland’s Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the green jersey standings to just nine points after the double stage winner was tailed off in the finale after suffering a puncture shortly after missing out to the Dane in the intermediate sprint.

Spain’s Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) gave the home Basque crowds something to cheer after his staring role in the day’s six-man breakaway saw him take over the polka dot jersey.

After joining forces with fellow Basque rider Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH), the Australian Jarrad Drizners (Lotto Soudal) and Britain’s James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost), Bou had bridged over to a leading duo of Alessandro De Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Qazaqstan) shortly after the start of the race at Vitoria-Gasteiz.

Italy’s De Marchi and Kazakhstan’s Lutsenko attacked after just a few kilometres to lay the foundations of a break which established a maximum lead of just under three minutes.

If Jumbo-Visma marshalled the front of the pursuing peloton it was the Bora-Hansgrohe team of Bennett, twice a stage winner in the Netherlands over the opening weekend, who set the tempo and controlled the chase.

Bou beat Drizners to the top of the Cat.2 Puerto de Opakua climb after 62km of racing to secure the polka dot jersey before a sudden increase in pace behind saw the advantage of the breakaway tumble ahead of the intermediate sprint, with numerous splits occurring off the back as riders struggled to keep in contact.

De Marchi, Lutsenko and Shaw were the last men standing from the move and held on to contest the sprint at Lagran by a matter of metres as Pedersen took advantage of a Bennett flat tyre to take fourth place ahead of the Irishman.

With the breakaway reeled in and the sprint out of the way, the focus shifted to the finale. A big battle between Jumbo and Ineos preceded the Puerto de Herrara, but it was Pedersen’s Trek-Segafredo team which took up residency on the front.

Back riding his first Grand Tour of the season after his horrific crash at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Alaphilippe tested his legs near the summit – only to coax a response from Roglic, who led the Frenchman over the top to pocket the three bonus seconds and three KOM points on offer.

Roglic then crested the wave all the way to the final ramp, where he reasserted his uphill dominance by surging clear of the field to take the first of perhaps many stage wins in his bid for an historic fourth consecutive Vuelta crown.

The race continues on Wednesday with the 187km Stage 5 from Irun to Bilbao – another lumpy ride over five climbs in the Basque Country, some of which set to feature in the Tour de France next year.

