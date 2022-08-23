Death, taxes, and Primoz Roglic winning the Vuelta after Tour or Giro heartbreak: in this world, some things are certain.

With La Vuelta hitting Spanish soil for the first time this year on Tuesday, it was very much a case of deja-vu at the business end of Stage 4 from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Laguardia , a lumpy ride through the Basque Country with over 2,000m of climbing.

Punchy uphill sprints have become synonymous with Roglic in Spain as they were in bygone days with Philippe Gilbert and Alejandro Valverde. One of those riders, the 42-year-old Spaniard, was on the front of the reduced peloton leading out his Movistar team-mate Enric Mas at the start of the 800m ramp to the line at Laguardia.

Mas, who has certainly not made a habit of winning these kinds of Vuelta stages – or any types in the last four years, to be fair – ended up a distant third behind Mads Pedersen and Roglic, the Danish powerhouse impressing once again to his third successive bridesmaid finish. Eat your heart out, Wout van Aert – although it would take something special for the Trek rider to end his run with a win on Wednesday in the same manner as the Belgian did during the Tour to end his similar sequence.

Roglic has made something of a speciality out of winning the Vuelta after Tour de France or Giro d’Italia disappointment. The 32-year-old has an unsurpassed ability to recalibrate and remould his season, often doing so while having to recondition his body following serious injury and boost his morale after mental setbacks.

Lloyd has a point. Roglic can only be praised for his uncanny ability to turn the page and move on, to lay demons to rest, to bounce back from the abyss – and to do so with a smile and sense of humour.

Speaking after the 10th Vuelta stage win of his career, Roglic looked as sprightly as his countryman and rival, Tadej Pogacar. It’s as if he’s shed a decade since injuring his back at the Tour, making Jonas Vingegaard – the man who has moved above him in Jumbo-Visma’s Tour leadership pecking order – look Valverdeian by contrast.

Taking the red jersey at this point was perhaps not the plan. But when Julian Alaphilippe attacked near the summit of the Puerto de Herrera, Roglic felt he had no choice. In snuffing out the threat from the French world champion he picked up the three bonus seconds that effectively ruled out team-mate Sam Oomen’s chances of becoming the next Jumbo-Visma rider to don red in their prolonged game of musical chairs. And didn’t Oomen know it.

You could not but feel for the Dutch youngster during his post-race interview where he was asked a litany of questions about the team-mate who had inadvertently derailed his chance to lead La Vuelta. Was Roglic going into red the plan? “No, not really, to be honest,” came the answer, accompanied by a forlorn stare.

Now Roglic has the red jersey, can he keep it all the way to Madrid? It’s very possible, yes. But would he want to? Since the Vuelta started in Utrecht, Jumbo-Visma have been involved in the post-stage ceremonies, interviews and commitments – as winners twice and as race leaders on four occasions. It’s a lot of admin and faff to keep on top of. Winning and leading is great – but there really can be too much of a good thing on a gruelling three-week race.

In 2019, Roglic took the red jersey after his Stage 10 time trial win in Pau and held it to the end.

In 2020, the closest of his three previous wins, Roglic traded the red jersey with Richard Carapaz on several occasions – leading for the first five stages, enjoying another run after his third stage win, dropping back into second place for one day after the Angliru, then returning to the top after his TT win atop the Mirador de Ezaro.

Last year, Roglic led for the first two days after his opening day Burgos TT win. He then lost the jersey for three days, and then loaned it out again for another week to Odd Christian Eiking before moving definitively back to the top with victory at Lagos de Covadonga in Stage 17.

What this goes to show is that Roglic is not afraid of playing the system and letting others take the burden of the red jersey to take the heat off his shoulders for a few days. In fact, he’s confident enough to let this happen on more than one occasion and in more than one race. In the case of Carapaz, he also believes in his ability enough to see a direct rival shoulder that burden.

It’s all about calculated risk and knowing one’s strengths. And Roglic knows that on these trademark uphill sprints – as in the time trials and longer, tougher climbs – he holds all the aces.

So don’t be surprised if someone of the calibre of Tao Geoghegan Hart, Sergio Higuita, Gino Mader, Brandon McNulty – even Enric Mas – moves into the red jersey at some point in this tough opening week of racing on Spanish soil.

But first up, don’t rule out the Jumbo-Visma game of musical chairs continuing with Sepp Kuss the next man to react quickest when the song stops. The American is just 13 seconds down on GC in second place, and when asked whether Kuss would be next, Roglic – with a smile that was absent during the Tour now back on his face – replied: “Today was my lucky day – let’s see what happens tomorrow.”

