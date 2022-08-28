Primoz Roglic’s hopes of a fourth straight Vuelta crown have suffered a blow after key Jumbo-Visma ally Sepp Kuss withdrew ahead of Stage 9.

Kuss was tasked with guiding Roglic through the mountains and applying pressure on Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) in the red jersey. However, his challenge has come to a premature end due to fever.

Asked how Kuss was doing, Jumbo sports director Addy Engels told Eurosport: “Not too well. He had an off day on the bike yesterday that we could not find a reason for, but last night he fell ill and woke up with a fever.

“It’s a big one [setback] of course. Sepp was a key player in the strategy: keep him close in the GC to able to use him in a tactical way.

"Of course one of the key helpers who would normally be able to be with the last guys standing. So that support and that option is gone.”

Pressed on who in the Jumbo team could fill Kuss' shoes, Engels was downbeat.

"No one," he admitted.

"I think Sepp Kuss is with the best 5-10 climbers in the world and it would be unfair to say to Robert Gesink or someone that they have to take that place.

"We have to make the best plan possible now to give the best support to Primoz. But we also have t obe realistic and without Sepp, Primoz will be a bit more on his own on the final climb."

Evenepoel is also a team-mate lighter after Pieter Serry withdrew with illness.

“He [Kuss] is the key mountain lieutenant for Primoz Roglic,” said Dan Lloyd on The Breakaway ahead of Sunday’s summit finish.

“We’ve all seen what he’s capable of doing and what he has done over the last few years to shepherd his leader through the high mountains. So he’ll be a big loss to that team.

“But in some ways it’s quite nice that both Quick-Step and Jumbo-Visma have lost a domestique each because you always want to see a fair battle amongst the best GC riders.”

While Jumbo and Quick-Step are now both down to seven riders, it is perhaps a stretch to say the absences of Kuss and Serry will have equal ramifications. Kuss was Roglic’s main man while Evenepoel still has his biggest ally in Julian Alaphilippe.

“I’m so, so disappointed to leave La Vuelta,” Serry wrote on social media.

“Covid got me for the first time, and yes, I’m ill. I wish my team all the best, you guys are all strong enough to fight for the red jersey.”

Evenepoel leads the GC by 28 seconds from Enric Mas (Movistar), with Roglic in third at 1’01”.

- - -

