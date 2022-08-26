Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) is “the biggest talent cycling has seen in decades”, according to Dan Lloyd on The Breakaway.

The Belgian will take a 1’01” advantage to Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) going into the weekend’s stages which include two summit finishes.

“He's probably the biggest talent cycling has seen in decades,” Lloyd said.

“Whilst his father [Patrick Evenepoel] was a professional cyclist who rode this race, somewhere around 30 or 40 years ago, Remco wasn't destined to be a cyclist because he had gone down the football route and was very close to turning professional.

“I don’t know what the decision was [for Evenepoel] to start riding and racing bikes but it didn’t come until his first year as a junior by which point most riders these days had already been competing in the lower age categories for a number of years.

“He started winning immediately and in his second and final year in the junior category, there was barely a race that went by which he didn’t win.”

Having won both the time trial and road race at the 2018 European Junior Road Cycling Championships, finishing nearly 10 minutes ahead of the field in the latter, Evenepoel repeated his triumphs at world junior level later that year.

It was that season where Evenepoel was compared by many to five-time Tour de France champion and legendary compatriot Eddy Merckx.

“At the World Championships in Austria that year, he had a crash, lost about two minutes before he could get on a bike that was working again,” continued Lloyd.

“So he had to do it all himself. He went through all of the groups, got to the front, he attacked them all and he won it by about a minute and a half. Again, this is [against] the most talented juniors in the world.

“He then turned pro in his first year as a senior, which at that point was still pretty unheard of, winning immediately with Quick-Step in smaller races but against established professional riders.

“But he has lived up the hype. There’s been a couple of points where I didn't expect him to get dropped but in general, if you look at his results for such a young age, the number of stage races he’s won [33] at 22 years of age... World Tour level, the biggest one-day races in the world like Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Clasica San Sebastian.

“He’s already beginning to live up to the Grand Tour hype that we’re seeing at this Vuelta so it’s just an incredibly exciting prospect, who also races in a different way that we’ve not seen for many years.”

Blythe disagrees with Lloyd’s claim

Evenepoel has won multiple stage races, as well as one-day classics, since making his senior debut in 2019.

But as much as Blythe lauded the Quick-Step rider, he was not quite willing to back Lloyd’s comments.

Asked if he thought that Evenepoel was the biggest talent in the world of cycling, Blythe said: “I find it hard to [agree].

“Talent in how good he is, yes. But talent on what he can do on a bike, no. I would say that’s Wout van Aert or Mathieu van der Poel maybe because they can transfer to mountain bike. Tom Pidcock as well.

“But in terms of his engine, it’s one of the biggest and it’s not even fully grown yet. I think that’s what’s scary. He’s still got so much learning to do and he's only going to progress on where he is now. It’s scary.”

