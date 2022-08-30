Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) delivered an emphatic win on Stage 10’s individual time trial to tighten his grip on the red jersey at La Vuelta.

The Belgian demolished the field as he underlined his favourite billing, clocking 33:18.65 over the 30.9km dash from Elche to Alicante – 48 seconds clear of runner-up Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).

Evenepoel’s team-mate Remi Cavagna had sat in the hot seat for much of the day, but was bumped to third as Roglic and then Evenepoel went faster.

