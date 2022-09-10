Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) is poised to win La Vuelta after easing through the final day in the mountains, while Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) capped his redemptive Grand Tour with a third stage victory on Stage 20.

Barring a spectacular unravelling on Sunday’s final stage, a processional pan-flat ride to Madrid, Evenepoel will win a maiden Grand Tour. Closest rival Enric Mas (Movistar) was unable to force an opportunity to attack on Stage 20, and ultimately resigned himself to another second spot on the podium.

Evenepoel, who was overcome with emotion, toasted a famous victory for Belgium 44 years on from their last Grand Tour winner, Johan De Muynck at the 1978 Giro d'Italia.

"I don’t know what’s going through my head and my body right now but it’s amazing," he said, interviewed after the stage. "After all of the critic[isms] I’ve got, all of the bad comments since last year. I think I finally delivered and I answered everybody with my pedals. I’ve been working so hard to come here in the best possible shape and to now win this Vuelta is just amazing."

" I’m really happy to be the first guy to win a Grand Tour for [QuickStep boss] Patrick [Lefevere]," he added.

