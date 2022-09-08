Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) won in red after a thrilling finish to Stage 18 at La Vuelta saw the Belgian towed into the finale by rival Enric Mas (Movistar) before the pair cruelly leapfrogged Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma).

Despite a huge 42-man breakaway allowed up the road, Evenepoel and Mas overhauled the last survivor, Gesink, in the final 500 metres after a thrilling game of cat-and-mouse between the two remaining big GC hitters.

Evenepoel steamed clear to the summit to gap Mas and hoover up bonus seconds, leaving his quest for a maiden Grand Tour title now looking a formality. He leads the GC by 2'07" from Mas with three stages remaining.

More to follow.

