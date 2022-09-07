Colombia’s Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-EasyPost) completed his Grand Tour stage win grand slam with a brilliant victory at the Monasterio de Tenudio in Stage 17 of La Vuelta. The 35-year-old was part of a strong 13-man breakaway that went the distance, Uran capping off his brilliant day by rising to ninth place in the general classification.

A pulsating finale on the second-category climb saw Uran and a group of chasers reel in the American lone leader Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco) with just one kilometre remaining of the lumpy 162.3km ride from Aracena.

Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) rode clear in pursuit of his second win of the race, but Uran dug deep to pass the Spaniard inside the final one-hundred metres and hold off the Frenchman Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) to take his first win of the season. Spain’s Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) took fourth place behind compatriot Herrada, with Frenchman Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) completing the top five.

Elevated to second place in the standings following the shock withdrawal of defending champion Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) ahead of the stage, Enric Mas (Movistar) did his best to shake off race leader Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) on the final climb.

But the Belgian closed down all of the Spaniard’s attacks and the duo crossed the line together, just over five minutes behind Uran, and nine seconds behind Portugal’s Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) who rode clear near the finish.

Evenepoel leads Mas by 2’01” going into Thursday’s Stage 18, the first of three mountain stages that will decide the outcome of the 77th edition of the Vuelta. Spanish tyro Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) conceded two seconds but retained his third place in the standings, 5’51” down on Evenepoel.

The new-look top five is completed by Spain’s Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) and Colombia’s Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana-Qazaqstan), who trail the summit by 5’20” and 5’33” respectively.

More to follow.

