Primoz Roglic will not start Stage 17 of the 2022 Vuelta a Espana following a horror crash at the end of the previous day's stage.
His team, Jumbo-Visma, announced on Wednesday morning that the three-time champion is out of the race "as a consequence of yesterday's crash".
"Unfortunately, Primoz Roglic will not be at the start of Stage 17 as a consequence of yesterday’s crash," they wrote in a tweet.
"Get well soon, champion! Thank you for all the beautiful moments in this Vuelta. You had ambitious plans for the final days, but sadly it isn’t meant to be."
Roglic blew the peloton apart when he launched an attack inside the final 3km as the race headed to Tomares on Tuesday, but somehow contrived to crash in the sprint tear-up after an apparent clash of handlebars with Britain’s Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious).
Roglic had been second in the general classification and was looking to make more inroads into the lead of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl's Remco Evenepoel.
The Belgian suffered a puncture soon after his Slovenian rival attacked near the finish, but as the incident occurred inside the final 3km he was given only an eight-second gap to the lead group.
Roglic's abandonment continues a difficult year of Grand Tour racing for the former ski jumper.
The 32-year-old was forced to leave the Tour de France ahead of the final rest day after battling through injuries suffered in a crash caused by a stray hay bale on Stage Five.
Stage 16 highlights: Dramatic crash for Roglic, Evenepoel punctures, Pedersen wins
He also failed to finish last year's race in France after the impacts of an early crash led to significant time losses on the first mountain stage.
Roglic's withdrawal leaves Evenepoel two minutes and one second clear in the race for the red jersey, with Enric Mas (Movistar) elevated to second in the GC.
UAE Team Emirates' Juan Ayuso and Carlos Rodriguez of the Ineos Grenadiers complete a chasing Spanish trio with the pair each around five minutes down on the race leader.
"It's never good when you have to leave the race because of an accident," Evenepoel said after Roglic's crash, expressing concern for the Slovenian.
"I spoke with him in the dressing rooms and asked if he was OK. I think he was groggy and was going to hospital."
Stage 17 brings 162.3km of undulating terrain without significant categorised tests, but closes with a second category ramp to the finish at the Monasterio de Tentudia.
The 2022 Vuelta a Espana concludes in Madrid on Sunday
