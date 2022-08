Cycling

Vuelta 2022 route and stages: Dutch depart, climbs galore and the team time trial is back...

La Vuelta 2022 kicks off with a team time trial in the Dutch city of Utrecht, with the Netherlands hosting the first three stages before the race moves to Spain. From there, the route is typically brutal with a host of uphill finishes on the menu for our GC hopefuls. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

