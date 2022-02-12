A dominant display from UAE Team Emirates saw them take the top two spots at the Tour of Murcia with Alessandro Covi claiming a first professional victory.

Teammate Matteo Trentin came in second after Covi attacked with 20km to go, and won the group sprint.

Ad

Matis Louvel (Arkea-Samsic) finished third in the 183km one-day race.

Tour of Oman Cavendish loses red jersey at Tour of Oman, as Charmig secures first pro victory 7 HOURS AGO

Their UAE teammate Brandon McNulty set the wheels in motion on the team’s tactical plan as he went clear and rode solo until the final 5km.

The American was caught by a chase group with Louvel and Warren Barguil of Arkea-Samsic doing their best to reel him into a 20-strong group.

However, Italian Covi seized on the opportunity and with Trentin, was able to find the line first and fastest.

“It’s my first victory as a pro and I’m very very happy,” Covi said afterwards. “It was a very hard 5km but when you see the victory you go faster.

"I went full gas for the victory and I won, Matteo second, McNulty [did a] good race, all the teammates good race, so I’m very happy for the team.

“We had a plan. Trentin stay calm for the sprint, and for me to attack if we catch back Brandon,”

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Tour of Oman Cavendish wins stage 2 of Tour of Oman YESTERDAY AT 16:18