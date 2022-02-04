Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 3 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana and moved into the overall lead at the same time.

The Russian pulled away from QuickStep-AlphaVinyl on the gravel stretch as they dealt with the climb towards Atenas del Maigmo.

Evenepoel was able to claim a disappointing eight place, 41 seconds off the new race leader on the day, and 32 seconds behind overall.

With two kilometres remaining he made his attack to pull away from the chasing pack and ended 14 seconds ahead of Ineos Grenadiers’ second-placed Carlos Rodriguez, and 21 seconds clear of Enric Mas (Movistar).

