Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) won stage 2 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in an impressive sprint display in Torrent.
The Dutch rider was helped by exploiting the Intermarch-Wanty-Gobert grouping with a kilometre to go, and he timed his dash perfectly with 200m remaining, and nobody was able to close him down as the finishing line approached.
Second place went to UAE Team Emirates’ rider Juan Sebastian Molano, ahead of Ineos Grenadiers’ Elia Viviani in third.
Jakobsen’s teammate Remco Evenepoel won Wednesday’s opening stage one event.
