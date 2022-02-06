Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) secured the overall win at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, with QuickStep-AlphaVinyl’s Fabio Jakobsen securing the stage 5 win.

Jakobsen was assisted by teammates Remco Evenepoel and Yves Lampaert with three kilometres remaining, with the team lead-out man Michael Morkov also helping out at the death.

Second place went to Ineos Grenadiers rider Elia Viviani, and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) took third.

Russian rider Vlasov did not risk his win as he finished 32 seconds clear of Evenepoel, and Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) secured third in the general classification.

Vlasov was content to let the challengers go for glory as he tucked in behind to put in sufficient time for victory overall.

