Matteo Moschetti won stage four of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana for Trek-Segafredo while Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) retained the overall lead.

The Italian rider won the sprint finish in Torrevieja, as he dashed for the line with the perfect poise compared to his rivals.

He took the lead in the last corner and was able to hold off the chasing pack. Second place went to Mauel Penalver (Burgos-BH) and third to Alexander Kristoff (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux). British team Ineos Grenadiers had a fourth place finish with Elia Viviani.

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl’s Fabio Jakobsen came in fifth.

The general classification lead is retained by Russian rider Vlasov, holding off his challenger Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), who is a little over 30 seconds behind. Ineos have Carlos Rodriguez in third, 36 seconds behind.

