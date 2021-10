Cycling

Watch Craft Ster van Zwolle 2021 sprint finish as Coen Vermeltfoort takes fine win ahead of Tim van Dijke

Watch the Craft Ster van Zwolle 2021 sprint finish as Coen Vermeltfoort takes a very fine win ahead of Tim van Dijke. Stream top cycling live and on demand on discovery+, the Eurosport app and eurosport.com.

00:01:37, 2 hours ago