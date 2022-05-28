Kye Whyte said he has plenty of room for improvement after after recovering from a nightmare start to claim bronze on the first day of the BMX World Cup in Glasgow.

The Tokyo 2020 silver medallist had looked in supreme form in qualifying for the final, winning his first three heats before finishing second in the semi-final to progress with ease.

But the 22-year-old from Peckham dropped back to last place in the final after hitting the start gate, before launching a remarkable recovery ride to complete the podium

Arboleda Ospina and France's Sylvain Andre took first and second, respectively, leaving Whyte with mixed feelings about his return to action.

"I'm happy with it. I've had a long rest after the Olympics, probably say about two months of training going into this race, and a podium is good," he said.

"I did want to win in front of a home crowd but we still have tomorrow.

"On the gate I felt like I was too ready to race and I hit the gate. I fought my way back to third which is better than I expected to be honest but tomorrow is going to be a better day.

"The home crowd is brilliant, it's always good to have a home crowd and a home circuit, they pump you up and give you energy and hopefully I do something good tomorrow.

"The level has changed so much. It used to be everyone was faster, straighter and then you'd catch them around the track but now everyone is at the same speed and good around the track.

"To catch people around here it's going to be difficult. I would give myself five [out of ten] because I made a mistake and that's not good enough but we go again."

In the women's event, Olympic champion Beth Shriever also struggled to translate her form in the heats into the final as she was forced to settle for eighth.

Elsewhere, there was also disappointment for Olympic champion Charlotte Worthington in the women's BMX freestyle at the International Extreme Sports Festival in Montpellier.

Returning to international action for the first time since her gold medal-winning exploits in Tokyo, the 25-year-old placed seventh with 71.30 points as Colombian teenager Lizsurley Villegas Serna prevailed.

"Today we definitely could have done a little bit better but I think all I can do is learn," Worthington said.

"This is my first big contest back since becoming the Olympic champion and there is a long road of contests ahead of us so all I can do is regroup, learn, take the lessons from today and come back stronger."

