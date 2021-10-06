Demi Vollering produced a strong display to win Stage 3 of the Women’s Tour and take the overall race lead.

The SD Worx rider finished the 16.6km individual time trial, which started and finished in Atherstone, in a time of 23 minutes and 18 seconds.

Joss Lowden (Drops-Le Col), who recently broke the women’s Hour Record, came in second place, a minute and four seconds behind.

Women’s Tour cycling Pieters wins Stage 2 of Women's Tour as Copponi takes overall lead YESTERDAY AT 14:08

Leah Kirchmann (Team DSM) was third, a second behind Lowden.

Previous leader Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) finished in 24:46.

The fourth stage of the six-day race is a largely flat 117.8km route from Shoeburyness to Southend-on-Sea.

Women’s Tour cycling Bastianelli sprints to stage one victory at Women’s Tour YESTERDAY AT 14:44