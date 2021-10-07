Lorena Wiebes demonstrated her sprinting prowess by taking Stage Four of the Women’s Tour.

The stage into Southend boiled down to a sprint finish, and it was DSM rider Wiebes who had the strongest kick, beating Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) and Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo).

Demi Vollering started the day in the blue jersey, after taking it on the previous day’s time trial , and she finished in the peloton to retain the overall lead in the race.

The flat terrain suggested it was likely to boil down to a sprint, and so it proved as breakaways were repeatedly pulled back.

The Western Esplanade in Southend was an ideal stage for a sprint, and Wiebes timed her effort to perfection.

Consonni jumped first but Wiebes always had her in her sights, and powered past in the final 100m to claim her first stage success.

Vollering finished safely in the peloton and will take a lead of one minute and nine seconds from Juliette Labous into the fifth stage.

Joscelin Lowden is the best-placed British rider on GC, as she trails Vollering by 1:47. Alice Barnes and Pfeiffer Georgi are also in the top 10.

