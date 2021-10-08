Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM claimed stage 5 at The Women’s Tour on Friday afternoon in Clacton-on-Sea, with her sprint victory making it her second consecutive stage win.

The stage kicked off in Colchester, and Hayley Simmonds (CAMS-Basso Bikes) took the lead with a breakaway ahead of the chasing pack, but the day’s other riders were able to close the gap - which at one point stood at 4m30s - with 16 kilometres left as the race finished in Clacton-on-Sea after 95.4km.

Simmonds was able to take maximum points on the first two QOM sprints, and also took two of the intermediate sprints.

Wiebes won as she broke through ahead in the bunch sprint, finishing well ahead of Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Travel & Service) and Marjolein van 't Geloof (Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur).

With one stage remaining, Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) was able to maintain a lead of 1m09s. Wiebes’ teammate Juliette Labous is in second, with Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), who won three bonus seconds, five seconds further back.

