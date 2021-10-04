Former world road race champion Marta Bastianelli took stage one of the Women’s Tour, as the event returned following a two year absence because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Alé BTC Ljubljana rider held off a bunch sprint to win the opening stage in Banbury, ahead of Australia’s Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) and Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope).

With 5km to go, a breakaway group of five cyclists held a 15 second lead, but that was quickly eaten away by the peloton in the closing stages, with Bastianelli taking a tight victory on the line.

Paris - Roubaix 'You are nuts!' - Rowe hits back at critics blaming him for Pedersen crash 2 HOURS AGO

Defending champion Lizzie Deignan, who took a stunning Paris-Roubaix win at the weekend , was not able to trouble the podium, but may feel there are better opportunities to come over the remaining five stages.

Stage two will take place entirely in Walsall, with a 10 laps of a 10km circuit, including three intermediate sprints, with the final 6.5km almost entirely downstage to the line.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes highlights as Deignan holds off Vos for famous win

Giro di Sicilia Nibali takes emotional stage and overall double triumph on home roads at Tour of Sicily 01/10/2021 AT 13:12