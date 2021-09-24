Lithuania's competitors in the Junior World Championship Road Race were unable to compete after missing the start in Leuven.

Edgaras Zekas and Jomantas Venckus were due to compete for the nation over the 121.4km course in Flanders.

However, the pair were seen at the side of the road beyond the barriers as the peloton rode by after about 30km of the lumpy course.

The official results from the UCI confirmed that each recorded a 'Did Not Start', with Rob Hatch - not realising that they had not started the race - on commentary saying:

Out of the race! Both Lithuanian riders are out of the race!

Neither finished the European Championships road race in Trento, Italy two weeks ago, but the pair finished third (Venckus) and fourth (Zekas) in the junior event at the Lithuanian National Championships in June.

The Norwegian, his country's first junior world champion in the road race, powered away from Gregoire on the penultimate climb to reverse the result of the European Championships in Italy.

