Danish former professional cyclist Chris Anker Sorensen has died after being hit by a vehicle while riding in Belgium. He was 37.

Sorensen won a stage at the 2010 Giro d’Italia and earned the combativity award at the Tour de France two years later.

He also claimed the national road race title in 2015.

World Championships Men's Elite Time Trial: LIVE 13 HOURS AGO

Sorensen was set to commentate on the UCI Road World Championships, which start on Sunday, and was out for a ride in Flanders when he was fatally injured.

“Words can’t express my sadness to hear of the tragic passing of former professional cyclist and journalist, Chris Anker Sorensen,” said UCI president David Lappartient.

World Championships Why are women's races limited to 160km - and is it actually a good thing? YESTERDAY AT 12:43