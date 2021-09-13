Mark Cavendish, Lizzie Deignan, Tom Pidcock, Ethan Hayter and Dan Bigham have been named in an all-star British team for the UCI Road World Championships in Belgium.

A total of 30 Great Britain riders will be competing in the week-long series of races from September 19-26, but there is no place in the line-up for 2018 Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas.

Cavendish, Olympic mountain-biking champion Pidcock, Hayter and Connor Swift all make up a strong men's road race team. Hayter and Bigham will compete in the men's TT.

Former world champion Deignan and fellow Olympian Anna Shackley headline the women's squad in the elite road race with Joss Lowden and Pfeiffer Georgi taking on the women’s TT.

Performance Director Stephen Park said: “I’m really looking forward to the road world championships this year, as we have some serious medal contenders within the squad in every category.

“The Road World Championships are a key feature for the Great Britain Cycling Team’s road squad, and for me, personally, it will be great to see the likes of Mark and Lizzie bring their form and experience into a team keen to do the jersey proud and bring back medals.

“It will be interesting to see how the elite men’s road race plays out, too – based on what we know about the course and with so many riders in top form, we’ve made the decision not to go with one team leader, giving us a number of options as the race plays out. The race really could belong to anyone!"

THE FULL LINEUP

Elite Women Road Race: Lizzie Deignan, Anna Shackley, Alice Barnes, Anna Henderson, Pfeiffer Georgi, Joss Lowden.

Elite Women Time Trial: Joss Lowden, Pfeiffer Georgi.

Elite Men Road Race: Tom Pidcock, Luke Rowe, Fred Wright, Jake Stewart, Connor Swift, Ben Swift, Mark Cavendish, Ethan Hayter.

Elite Men Time Trial: Ethan Hayter, Dan Bigham.

U23 Men Road Race: Ethan Vernon, Sam Watson, Oliver Stockwell, Robert Donaldson, Lewis Askey

U23 Men Time Trial: Ethan Vernon

Junior Women Road Race: Maddie Leech, Millie Couzens, Flora Perkins, Zoe Bäckstedt

Junior Women Time Trial: Zoe Bäckstedt, Maddie Leech, Millie Couzens (reserve)

Junior Men Road Race: Max Poole, Finlay Pickering, Joshua Tarling, Jack Brough.

Junior Men Time Trial: Finlay Pickering, Joshua Tarling, Max Poole (reserve)

Mixed Team Time Trial: Dan Bigham (Team leader), Alex Dowsett, John Archibald, Joss Lowden, Alice Barnes, Anna Henderson

