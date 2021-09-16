The UCI Road World Championships start in Flanders on September 19 and run until September 26.

There are 11 races on the menu in Belgium: five individual time trials, five road races and the second airing of the mixed team relay.

Eurosport will provide all the latest breaking news from every single kilometre of the race and the riders right here

World Championships UCI Road World Championships: Full schedule and top riders AN HOUR AGO

Are the 2021 UCI Road World Championships on TV?

Of course they are. Look no further than Eurosport where every minute of action will be live.

Extended highlights will also be shown across the week as well as in-depth analysis from Eurosport's panel of commentators and experts.

Watch the moment Anna van der Breggen attacked to win gold

So how can I watch the 2021 UCI Road World Championships?

You can also watch the most comprehensive live & ad-free racing on GCN+. Go deeper and get interactive with live polls & quizzes, plus rider profiles, race updates, results & more – plus stream exclusive cycling documentaries. Watch it all with GCN+ on any device.

UCI Road World Championships: Full schedule

Individual time trials

September 19: Elite Men - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (43.3km)

Elite Men - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (43.3km) September 20: Men U23 - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (30.3km)

Men U23 - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (30.3km) September 20: Elite women - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (30.3km)

Elite women - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (30.3km) September 21: Junior women - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (19.3km)

Junior women - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (19.3km) September 21: Junior men - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (22.3km)

Mixed team relay

September 22: Mixed elite - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (44.5km)

Road race events

September 24: Junior men - Leuven to Leuven (121.4km)

Junior men - Leuven to Leuven (121.4km) September 24: Men U23 - Antwerp to Leuven (160.9km)

Men U23 - Antwerp to Leuven (160.9km) September 25: Junior women - Leuven to Leuven (75km)

Junior women - Leuven to Leuven (75km) September 26: Elite women - Antwerp to Leuven (157.7km)

Elite women - Antwerp to Leuven (157.7km) September 26: Elite men - Antwerp to Leuven (268.3km)

Highlights: Alaphilippe executes perfect plan to claim gold

- - -

World Championships ‘My proudest moment’ – Wiggins recalls helping Cavendish to world glory in 2011 YESTERDAY AT 14:01