The UCI Road World Championships start in Flanders on September 19 and run until September 26.
There are 11 races on the menu in Belgium: five individual time trials, five road races and the second airing of the mixed team relay.
World Championships
UCI Road World Championships: Full schedule and top riders
Are the 2021 UCI Road World Championships on TV?
Watch the moment Anna van der Breggen attacked to win gold
So how can I watch the 2021 UCI Road World Championships?
UCI Road World Championships: Full schedule
Individual time trials
- September 19: Elite Men - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (43.3km)
- September 20: Men U23 - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (30.3km)
- September 20: Elite women - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (30.3km)
- September 21: Junior women - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (19.3km)
- September 21: Junior men - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (22.3km)
Mixed team relay
- September 22: Mixed elite - Knokke-Heist to Bruges (44.5km)
Road race events
- September 24: Junior men - Leuven to Leuven (121.4km)
- September 24: Men U23 - Antwerp to Leuven (160.9km)
- September 25: Junior women - Leuven to Leuven (75km)
- September 26: Elite women - Antwerp to Leuven (157.7km)
- September 26: Elite men - Antwerp to Leuven (268.3km)
Highlights: Alaphilippe executes perfect plan to claim gold
‘My proudest moment’ – Wiggins recalls helping Cavendish to world glory in 2011
How to win the world road race title, as told by Bradley Wiggins