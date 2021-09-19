Filippo Ganna defended his world time trial title in thrilling fashion as he pipped home favourite Wout van Aert by five seconds on the opening day at the UCI World Road Championships.

The Italian was neck-and-neck with Van Aert at the various checkpoints throughout the 43.3km route – and 0.8 seconds down at the final check.

But despite being amusingly urged to slow by cheeky Belgian fans, he proved the strongest in the final moments to clock 47:48 and edge the all-round star.

"I didn't know if I could arrive at the World Championships with good sensations and good shape but today when I woke up, I had a good feeling in my legs and in my head I just dreamed to win again today," said Ganna.

"For me defending this jersey is very important and I hope to honour it in the next year."

Remco Evenepoel took third as Belgium secured two spots on the podium but not the top step they desperately craved.

