What is the mixed relay team time trial?

The mixed relay sees teams of three men and three women compete against each other in a team time trial. The men's teams start in Knokke-Heist and begin the charge towards Bruges, with the women's teams taking over after 22.5km and completing the final 22km.

The Netherlands won the first edition in 2019 in Yorkshire, with the event shelved last year as the event was hastily switched from Switzerland to Italy due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

GB's Backstedt wins junior world time trial silver in Belgium

Zoe Backstedt won silver in the women's junior time trial at the Road World Championships.

The 16-year-old Welsh rider finished the 19.4km course in 25:16, 10 seconds behind Russian winner Alena Ivanchenko.

"The Russian rode so strong," Backstedt told Eurosport afterwards as Ivanchenko pipped her to the finish line.

"I don't know how she did it. I could not have gone harder. I was absolutely gasping by the end. I was seeing stars.

"I'm really happy with a silver medal. It's my first world championship so to be on the podium is amazing."

Backstedt's second-placed finish means her and her older sister Elynor, 19, have been on the junior women's TT podium every Championships since 2018.

Zoe's father Magnus, won the Paris-Roubaix classic in 2004, was calling the race on Eurosport commentary.

