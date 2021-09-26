Premium Flanders 10:00-17:45 Live

153km to go: Has Remco gone rogue?

Tim Declercq seemed to be remonstrating with the young Belgian for riding so hard, while Evenepoel seems unhappy with others in the group for not riding hard enough. He’s said that he’s all in for Wout van Aert, but he’s also been criticised on occasion for not being as much of a team player as he ought to be. The gap to the peloton from group two is forty seconds and Italy are really having to work hard to keep it as low as that. Matteo Trentin has been on the front for miles.

161km to go: One minute lead for the chasing group

And all the big nations bar one represented, with some proper winners involved.

Kasper Asgreen (Denmark)

Magus Cort (Denmark)

Ben Swift (Great Britain)

Arnaud Demare (France)

Benoit Cosnefroy (France)

Tim Declercq (Belgium)

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)

Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)

Jan Tratnik (Slovenia)

Primoz Roglic (Slovenia)

Nathan Haas (Australia)

Brandon McNulty (USA)

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)

Imanol Erviti (Spain)

Marcus Hoelgaard (Norway)

Four Belgians on the front of the bunch impeding Italian efforts to control things. This could go a long way.

168km to go: 7 climbs down 42 to go

And there are kicks being delivered all over the place. The Swiss are particularly active, along with Great Britain. Trying to make sense of what we have, and whether we have it, but it looks like we may have a very serious group of riders forming.

175km to go: A Smeysberg attack

Moments after I publish the below, Julian Alaphilippe gives his team-mate the nod and we suddenly have three riders clipped off the front on the climb. Remco follows Cosnefroy, who has Magnus Cort on his wheel. They’ve already got thirty seconds and the Italians are now seriously on the back foot. Plenty of other teams who won't be happy with this either, though.

181km to go: Moves being made

Remco Evenepoel is playing the role of policeman as the likes of the French, in the form of Benoit Cosenefroy, and the Swiss with Michael Schar come to the fore.

This race is far from predictable, and with so many lumps and bumps that can act as launchpads for attacks, it’s unlikely to settle into an easy pattern.

186km to go: Crash!

At the back of the peloton. Caused by a lapse in concentration, a touch of wheels, from the Italians. Mads Pedersen was looking behind him and had nowhere to go but over the bodies. He's up, fortunately, as his Matteo Trentin, but Davide Ballerini looks like he landed hard.

190km to go: Belgian fans are OUT

It might not be the most beautiful country in the world, but when the bike racing comes to town Belgium transforms into something magnificent.

204km to go: The state of the nation

We’re 64km in to the race and the breakaway has just passed the finish line in Leuven for the first time.

The eight riders with up the road, with a gap hovering around 4:30, are…



76 Jose Hernandez (Colombia)

105 Joel Coral Burbano (Ecuador)

113 Pavel Kochetkov (Russian Cycling Federation)

135 Patrick Gamper (Austria)

146 Rory Townsend (Ireland)

153 Oskar Nisu (Estonia)

180 Kim Magnusson (Sweden)

191 Jambaljamts Sainbayar (Mongolia)

Denmark and Belgium are sharing duties on the front of the peloton. We’re going to see a fair bit of Tim Declerq in these first few hours.

Welkom in vlaanderen

For the second blue riband event of Flanders 2021, the men’s World Championship road race.

We’ve seen some grumbling on Twitter - where else? - that the course is not as close to that of the Tour of Flanders as they might have expected. But of course it’s not. When you’ve already got the cycling world’s undivided attention for one day each year, the point of hosting another big event is to put a few more of your wares in the shop window.

Which is why the route contains none of the bigger bergs and most challenging cobbles you’ll find in De Ronde. It does

And while it is not an objectively hard course, all that means is that everyone can get round, which is more-or-less true of any elite parcours. This is nevertheless one that can easily be made to be tough, and there are certainly teams that will want it that way.

There are also those, like Australia, Colombia and Germany, who think it could come down to a sprint. And then there are the teams, one in particular, who can handle almost any scenario that unfolds.

Make no mistake, the home squad are here to win, and to win with Wout.

Unfortunately for the boys in bleu, every other country is going to do everything in their power to prevent them from doing so. Few have left out any of their highest calibre weapons.

The firepower on display today is immense.

France, though obviously seeking to defend the rainbows for Julian, have Arnaud Demare and Remi Cavagna as strong back-up options. Slovenia also have three riders who can win, though Primoz Roglic is likely to be their nominated leader.

Italy’s squad, while arguably weaker at its strongest point than that of the other big nations, contains even more options. Sonny Colbrelli is in the form of his life, but a willing wind could nod almost any of their riders into contention.

Let’s not pretend we don’t want to see a resumption of the Van Aert v Van Der Poel show, though. Expect a lot of “Kamaan Wout” signs on the side of the road today.

Grab yourself a Stella, because the next five hours are gonna be a rough and tumble rollercoaster ride where quite literally several different scenarios and outcomes are possible.

