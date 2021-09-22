Tony Martin was given the dream send-off into retirement as Germany won gold after a thrilling mixed relay team time trial at the Road World Championships.

Martin, who was competing in his last professional race, helped Germany’s men record the second-best time at the halfway stage in Flanders.

The women then overhauled Italy and did enough to beat a strong Netherlands trio featuring Annemiek van Vleuten and Ellen van Dijk.

Cycling Martin announces retirement from cycling 19/09/2021 AT 17:13

Germany finished 12 seconds ahead of the Netherlands with Italy just pipping Switzerland to third.

It’s the perfect finale for Martin, who is a four-time winner of the men’s time trial at the World Championships and three-time champion in the team time trial.

The mixed relay team time trial has only previously been held once in 2019, when Martin was part of the Germany team that finished second behind the Netherlands.

This time Martin helped Germany set a strong time that was enough to secure gold, with the women crossing the line 37 seconds ahead of previous leaders Switzerland.

Italy came in behind, trailing by 37 seconds and unable to follow the strong pace set by Filippo Ganna, and the Netherlands women’s trio couldn’t recover from the 40-second deficit they had been handed by the men.

More to follow

Tour de France 'He's got a degree in falling off' - Martin out of Tour following latest crash on Stage 11 07/07/2021 AT 11:53