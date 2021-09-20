Premium Cycling World Road Championship | E1 Coverage 14:35-17:00 Live

First time on the board

Riejanne Markus (NED) has finished in 38:05. However, Ellen Van Dijk has passed the first time check exactly one minute faster than Markus passed through.

World Championships Tearful Price-Pejtersen wins men's U23 Time Trial world title AN HOUR AGO

She's riding around 52kph (32mph) ish.

This lot didn't have that problem, back in 1934.

Watching riders roll down the starting ramp, it's interesting to see the different strategies riders have got of putting their race radio. Some have it stuffed in their sports bras at the front, others have it on their lower back under their skinsuits. There's not really a good or comfortable place to put it!

Ellen Van Dijk starts

Could it be battle of the Dutch once again? Van Dijk, a favourite of the day starts. Meanwhile team-mate Markus has gone through the second time check the quickest so far after 26:12.

No Chloe Dygert

If you cast your minds back to last year's women's elite ITT you'll remember that Chloe Dygert, the reigning world champ at the time, had a horror crash

Although she's back riding her bike after surgery, she's still recovering and is not competing.

Leah Darth is out on the course, competing for Team USA.

Time check

It's early days but Riejanne Markus (NED) is quickest at the first time check after 17:28 with an average speed of 47.405 km/h.

Annemiek Van Vleuten favourite?

The Dutchwoman is in the form of her life, and will start last today. With her Dutch rival/team-mate Van Der Breggen not competing, maybe Ellen Van Dijk, Marlen Reusser or somebody else feeling lucky can pull something impressive out of the bag?

Off we go!

Today's course

Today's course follows the same route as the U23 men. A 30.3km route from Knokke-Heist to the beautiful city of Bruges. The route is very flat with some lovely long, straight stretches of road on the way out, a sharp 90 degree bend and a hairpin in the middle and then a technical 5km finish through Bruges, so there's plenty of opportunity to go full-gas for the most part.

New men's U23 world champion finished in 34:41, so there's a ball park figure while the women are about to set off.

No Van der Breggen

Anna Van Der Breggen, double world champion, has decided not to defend her rainbow stripes in this year's TT and withdrew from the start list last week citing a lack of motivation.

"Riding a time trial is something you only can do with a 100% focus and motivation. Which I don’t have anymore because I am absolutely happy with all the time trials I did in the past and I have a different goal in my final worlds.. making it a good last one, helping the girls who helped me a lot in previous years," she wrote on Instagram.

Women's elite ITT starts 13:35 BST

We have 50 riders lining up for this afternoon's time trial. The first rider off is Fernanda Yapura of Argentina.

Welcome

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text coverage of the UCI Road World Championships 2021. What better way to spend your Monday than watching the niche discipline of time trialling?

So far at this world championships our winners are:

