Veteran Dutch rider Ellen van Dijk claimed the women's Individual Time Trial world title at the UCI Road World Championships.

The 34-year-old started early in the day but despite many of the favourites coming after her, nobody was able to chase her down her time of 36:05.

Marlen Reusser of Switzerland was only able to finish 10 seconds back, which confirmed van Dijk's victory.

Fellow Dutch rider and Olympic gold medalist Annemiek van Vleuten finished third, 24 seconds behind her compatriot.

Van Dijk adds the world time trial title to the European Road Race gold she won in Trentino earlier in the month.

More to follow.

