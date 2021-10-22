Katie Archibald secured gold in the women's Omnium event at the World Track Championships in Roubaix, France.

In the first final of the evening, Benjamin Thomas of France was able to claim the Men’s Points race with a score of 88, four clear of second-placed Kenny de Ketele of Belgium. Bronze went to Dutch rider Vincent Hoppezak.

The third event in the women’s Omnium soon followed, with Great Britain’s Archibald in the overall lead after the first two events. She made that three to retain her place at the head of the pack as she beat Elisa Balsamo into first in the elimination, moving onto 125 points, 23 points clear of Balsamo.

Balsamo - the UCI World Road Champion at Flanders 2021 - could not overhaul Scottish rider Archibald’s lead, and she dropped down into bronze while Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky claimed silver.

In the men’s time trial, Dutch competitor Jeffrey Hoogland was a dominant winner with a time of 58.418 seconds, and Trinidadian Nicholas Paul came in just under a minute at 59.791 for silver. Germany’s Joachim Eilers made it to third with 1:00.008.

There was a shock in the individual pursuit as Filippo Ganna failed to reach the final, which spurred him onto a resurgent performance for bronze over Claudio Imhof. American cyclist Ashton Lambie was the gold medal winner with 4:05.060, beating Italian Jonathan Milan’s 4:06.149.

It was an all-Canadian affair in the third-place playoff for the women's sprint, and Kelssey Mitchell beat her compatriot Lauriane Genest to the medal. Gold went to Emma Hinze of Germany, with silver also going to the same country as Lea Friedrich finished second.

‘I turned up pretty nervous’ - Archibald

