Annemiek van Vleuten will ride in the women’s road race at the Road World Championships despite fracturing her elbow.

Ad

She managed to ride with her team-mates in training in Thursday and after a further medical examination on Friday, the Dutch national team have confirmed she will take to the start line in Wollongang.

World Championships Rider ratings: Kopecky the rider to beat in women's road race in Wollongong 18 HOURS AGO

"Very nice news from Wollongong: Annemiek van Vleuten will ride the road race at the World Championships on Saturday," a statement from the Dutch federation read..

"A final test today showed that the recovery was sufficient to be able to participate."

Having won the Tour de France Femmes, Giro d'Italia Donne and Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta this season, Van Vleuten was the big favourite to become a two-time world champion after taking the rainbow jersey in 2019.

Van Vleuten suddenly crashes in freak incident

Van Vleuten, Marianne Vos, Demi Vollering, and Ellen Van Dijk are set to lead the Dutch team as they look to reclaim the rainbow jersey after Elisa Balsamo ended their four-year run of domination 12 months ago.

The women’s road race begins at 03:15 in the UK and you can stream all of the action live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

World Championships 'Disaster!' – Van Vleuten suffers elbow fracture in freak crash 21/09/2022 AT 07:59