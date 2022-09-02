Julian Alaphilippe will be able to begin full training “in the not-too-distant future” according to his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team after he crashed out of La Vuelta.

Ad

It was initially thought that the Frenchman would not be able to defend his world title, having won the rainbow jersey in 2020 and 2021, but his team put out a statement which suggests his injury is not too serious.

Vuelta a España Evenepoel ‘spat his dummy out’ but produced ‘perfect’ finish to Stage 12 – Blythe YESTERDAY AT 18:40

“The scan has revealed there is no further damage than the dislocation originally diagnosed, meaning that Julian can begin mobilising the shoulder immediately, as well as training on his rollers,” said Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl.

“Should the movement and the pain be manageable, he then should be able to start full training in the not-too-distant future."

Giving his immediate reaction to the crash, Blythe said: “I think that will be him for the year now. He’ll be done and dusted.

“I don’t think he’ll even try to come back for any races, he’ll just say: ‘Right. That’s it, I’m done. I’m going to focus on next year and come back absolutely swinging.’

“He won't be able to compete in the World Championships, I think. He won’t be what he wanted to be if he did manage to go.

“This race for him, it was about building up that form for the World Championships. He’s missed so much racing, he needed this race to perform at the Worlds and sadly it’s not going to happen.”

- - -

Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Vuelta a España 'Huge blow for Alaphilippe… and Evenepoel' – Frenchman’s rotten year continues 31/08/2022 AT 18:02