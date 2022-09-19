Soren Waerenskjold made it two Norwegian victories from two time trials in the men’s World Championships under-23 race in Wollongong.

Great Britain’s Leo Hayter spent almost an hour in the hotseat before being usurped by Waerenskjold, having sailed around the circuit and producing a blistering time. Unlike his elder brother, Ethan, who rode the senior race yesterday, Hayter got round without mechanical incident. Having almost secured silver, he was nudged into bronze by the penultimate rider to start, Belgium’s Alec Segaert.

The under-23 course, six kilometres shorter than the one senior riders competed on a day earlier, was no less technical. The circuit contained a number of fast corners for the riders to contend with. Clear skies and a light breeze meant conditions were perfect for time trialling.

From the first wave of starters, Carl-Fredrik Bevort of Denmark set the fastest first lap, coming round a whisker outside 17 minutes.

By the second split, the climb at Dumfries Avenue, the 18 year-old had more than tripled his advantage, ultimately finishing his run as the first rider to go under 35 minutes.

Lennert van Eetvelt (Belgium), who has been promoted from Lotto-Soudal’s under-23 team and will race for their senior side next season, put in a strong performance good enough for second place behind Bevort.

Britain’s Hayter, the 16th rider down the ramp, was the first to go under nine minutes at intermediate one. By the end of the first lap Hayter had increased his lead over Bevort to 11 seconds, and seemed set to dislodge the Danish youngster from the hotseat.

Having taken a few risks in the first half, Hayter held steady on the second lap, the Ineos Grenadiers man eventually completing the course in 34’37, 15 seconds faster than Bevort. With half the field left, they were the only two to average more than 49kph.

Out of the third wave of riders, there were no major disruptions to the order. Mick Van Dijke briefly threatened the provisional podium but faded, coming home in 7th after losing almost a minute in the final part of his run.

As the fourth wave set out, the two at the top of the order were looking increasingly secure in their positions.

Waerenskjold, second in this year’s Norwegian national TT championships behind yesterday’s surprise senior world champion, Tobias Foss , gave it all he had along the smooth residential roads of Wollongong. Waerenskjold broke into the top two by a single second by the first time check, was only two seconds off the pace of Hayter after one lap and getting faster. At the finish he had improved upon Hayter’s time by a full 24 seconds.

The penultimate rider to start, Belgium’s Alec Segaert, was the only rider to beat Hayter’s fastest time at the first intermediate sector. Segaert, already on the books at WorldTour Lotto-Soudal, slipped to 2.5 seconds down after one lap, before rallying in the second to seal the silver medal.

