Britain’s Zoe Backstedt won the junior women’s UCI world cyclocross title in Fayetteville, Arkansas in the United States.

Taking the lead on the first lap she extended her advantage throughout the five-lap event as she demonstrated why she was the heavy favourite ahead of the race.

Ad

Her nearest challenger, Dutch rider Leonie Bentveld came in second, while fellow Netherlands competitor Lauren Molengraff took third place.

Cyclo-Cross Pidcock looking to take advantage of Van der Poel and Van Aert absences 26/01/2022 AT 19:32

Backstedt, who was initially joined in the attack by team-mate Ella Maclean-Howell, took the lead at the Centennial Park climb, and while the gap grew between Bentveld and the chasing pack, she could not get close to the race winner, who won by almost 20 seconds.

- - -

Stream cyclo-cross live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Cyclo-Cross Iserbyt wins at Flamanville 16/01/2022 AT 23:01