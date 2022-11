Cyclo-Cross

Fem van Empel takes cyclo-cross victory in Oudenaarde - 'Absolutely incredible performance'

Watch the finish as Fem van Empel takes another big cyclo-cross victory in Oudenaarde with what was referred to as an "absolutely incredible performance". Denise Betsema made it a one-two for the Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal team with Shirin van Anrooij (Baloise-Trek) coming in third. Stream top cycling action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

