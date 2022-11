Cyclo-Cross

Highlights: Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado takes first win of season at Niel Superprestige Cyclo-cross

Watch the key highlights as Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Deceuninck) takes her first win of the season at the Niel Superprestige Cyclo-cross. Denise Betsema (Pauwel Sauzen-Bingoal) finished second behind Alvarado after a tough battle for the win. Stream top cycling action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:02:20, 37 minutes ago