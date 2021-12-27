Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek) won her 12th event of the season at the Heusden-Zolder Telenet Superprestige race, beating Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen’s rider Fem van Empel as they faced off.

Brand has now won 10 of the last 12 races.

Third place went to 777’s Annemarie Worst, with the current world champion the winner.

There were no spectators permitted in Zolder as more coronavirus restrictions have been in place as a result of rising cases across Europe.

Brand secured the win on the final lap with Van Empel unable to close out the gap, with Worst trailing well behind.

