Wout van Aert won the sixth consecutive cyclo-cross of the season as he triumphed at the Azencross in Loenhout.

The Jumbo-Visma rider beat Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal’s Michael Vanthourenout into second, with Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek) in third.

Van Aert launched his final dash in the second to last lap, leaving Quinten Hermans (Tormans CX) and Laurens Sweeck (another Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal rider) behind.

He then passed Vanthourenhout, who took second, but Aerts finished well enough to edge into a two-minute lead over nearest rival Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal).

Van Aert’s victory looked briefly in danger when he had to step off his bike when he slid on a slippery bend, but was able to maintain his attack to win the event.

Speaking after the win, Van Aert said: “It was a good win. There was quite a bit of wind about. I tried to get away a couple of times but could not manage it. But when I went over the bridge the second to last time, I tried and it was good.”

He explained that the conditions had been difficult, saying: “For me it was quicker to ride than run. It was difficult the first time with the big group, but it got easier.

“I feel like I have a really good condition. For the coming races, it is a good sign for me. I hope I am in good form again in a couple of days."

Victory was Van Aert's third at Azencross in Loenhout, and he added: “This race is close to where I live and grew up. We always came to it when I was young so I have great memories of it. It is nice to have it again on my palmares.”

