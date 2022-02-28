The inaugural WDF World Darts Championship will take place at the Lakeside Country Club in April.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including who’s playing, the format, the schedule, and how to watch on Eurosport and discovery+…

Ad

What is the WDF World Darts Championship?

Darts Sherrock makes history as first woman to reach televised PDC final 19/09/2021 AT 09:50

This is the first year of the tournament after the collapse of the British Darts Organisation in September 2020.

Lakeside previously hosted the BDO World Championship from 1986 to 2019, with recent winners including Glen Durrant, Stephen Bunting and Wayne Warren. The tournament was held in London in 2020 and was not played last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World Darts Championship is one of the two marquee events staged by the WDF this year along with the World Masters.

When is the WDF World Darts Championship?

The tournament starts with 24 first-round matches over the weekend of April 2.

The women's and men's semi-finals take place on Saturday April 9, with the finals on Sunday April 10.

Who’s playing at the WDF World Darts Championship?

There will be 48 men and 24 women competing in two different events. There will also be draws for boys and girls.

The prize fund is £300,000, which includes record-breaking figures for women's darts and a £25,000 winner’s cheque.

Lakeside legend Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams will be making his 27th World Championship appearance since his debut in 1994. The three-time champion takes on young debutant Jarred Cole to open the tournament.

Two-time reigning women’s champion Mikuru Suzuki faces England’s Laura Turner in the first round while Lakeside finalists Rhian O’Sullivan and Corrine Hammond start their campaigns on the opening weekend.

Mikuru Suzuki Image credit: Getty Images

The seeded players enter the tournament in the second round, which starts on Monday April 4.

Brian Raman is the men’s top seed while Deta Hedman heads the women’s field.

How can I watch?

You can watch all the action on Eurosport and discovery+.

There will also be updates on Eurosport.co.uk and social media channels.

How can I buy tickets?

What’s the schedule for the WDF World Darts Championship?

Saturday, April 2

1pm

R1 - Martin Adams (Eng) v Jarred Cole (Eng)

R1 - Leonard Gates (US) v Johnny Haines (Eng)

R1 - Paula Jacklin (Eng) v Rhian O'Sullivan (Wal)

R1 - Ben Hazel (Eng) v Haupai Puha (NZ)

R1 - Andreas Harrysson (Swe) v Laszlo Kadar (Rom)

R1 - Amanda Harwood (Eng) v Marjolein Noijens (Ned)

7pm

R1 – Jim McEwan (Sco) v Roman Obukhov (RDF)

R1 - Corrine Hammond (Aus) v Darlene van Sleeuwen (Can)

R1 – Mark Barilli (Sco) v Rory Hansen (Can)

R1 - Mark Graham (Wal) v Dave Prins (Eng)

R1 - Suzanne Smith (Eng) v Elena Shulgina (RDF)

R1 - Paul Hogan (Eng) v Justin Thompson (Aus)

Sunday, April 3

1pm

R1 - Ian Jones (Eng) v David Cameron (Can)

R1 - John Desreumaux (Bel) v Donovan Lottering (Aus)

R1 - Lorraine Hyde (Sco) v Tori Kewish (Aus)

R1 - Francesco Raschini (Ita) v Ryan de Vreede (Ned)

R1 - Lee Shewan (Eng) v Jordan Brooks (Eng)

R1 - Vicky Pruim (Swe) v Desi Mercer (NZ)

7pm

R1 - Dave Parletti (Eng) v Shaun McDonald (Sco)

R1 - Paula Murphy (US) v Veronika Ihasz (Hun)

R1 - Connor Scutt (Eng) v Shawn Burt (Can)

R1 - Steve Hine (Eng) v Kevin Luke (US)

R1 - Laura Turner (Eng) v Mikuru Suzuki (Jpn)

R1 - James Richardson (Eng) v Sebastian Steyer (Pol)

Monday, April 4

1pm

R2 - Michael Warburton (Wal) v Graham/Prins

R2 - Maria O'Brien (Eng) v Harwood/Noijens

R2 - Aaron Turner (Eng) v McEwan/Obukhov

R2 - Luke Littler (Eng) v Hazel/Puha

7pm

R2 - Antony Allen (Eng) v Adams/Cole

R2 - Anastasia Dobromyslova (RDF) v Jacklin/O'Sullivan

R2 - Richard Veenstra (Ned) v Harrysson/Kadar

R2 - Brian Raman (Bel) v Gates/Haines

Tuesday, April 5

1pm

R2 - Nick Fullwell (Eng) v Barilli/Hansen

R2 - Anca Zijlstra (Ned) v Hammond/van Sleeuwen

R2 - Neil Duff (Nir) v Hogan/Thompson

R2 - Cameron Menzies (Sco) v Jones/Cameron

7pm

R2 - James Hurrell (Eng) v Desreumaux/Lottering

R2 - Kirsty Hutchinson (Eng) v Smith/Shulgina

R2 - Jules van Dongen (USA) v Raschini/de Vreede

R2 - Wayne Warren (Wal) v Shewan/Brooks

Wednesday, April 6

1pm

R2 - Thibault Tricole (Fra) v Scutt/Burt

R2 - Deta Hedman (Eng) v Hyde/Kewish

R2 - Aleksey Kadochnikov (RDF) v Hine/Luke

R2 - Andy Baetens (Bel) v Parletti/McDonald

7pm

R2 - Scott Marsh (Eng) v Richardson/Steyer

R2 - Lorraine Winstanley (Eng) v Pruim/Mercer

R3 - Two men’s matches

Thursday, April 7

1pm

R2 - Beau Greaves (Eng) v Murphy/Ihasz

R3 - Three men’s matches

7pm

R2 - Aileen de Graaf (Ned) v Turner/Suzuki

R3 - Three men’s matches

Friday, April 8

1pm

Men’s and women’s quarter-finals

7pm

Men’s and women’s quarter-finals

Saturday, April 9

2pm

Men’s and women’s semi-finals

7pm

Men’s and women’s quarter-finals

Sunday, April 10

5pm

Men’s and women’s finals

Darts Darts player withdraws from virtual event due to bad wi-fi 17/04/2020 AT 07:44