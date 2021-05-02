Jack Laugher and Dan Goodfellow nailed the formula for Olympic gold to claim a landmark victory at the FINA Diving World Cup in Tokyo.

For the first time in competitive action together, the Leeds-based pair rolled out a forward 2.5 somersaults 3 twists pike.

With a 3.9 degree of difficulty, it was the most complex dive attempted by any nation at the Olympic qualifying and test event. It was only attempted by Mexico at the 2019 World Championships.

Tokyo 2020 Laugher and Goodfellow flaunt Tokyo 2020 trump card at FINA World Cup YESTERDAY AT 14:36

They performed it in the final round and scored 90.09, the best score for a single dive in the competition, to take victory by a margin of 7.02 points from Germany.

The 5156B also used by Laugher and Chris Mears when they won Britain's first Olympic title in the sport at Rio 2016, the only diving gold medal that wasn't won by China.

Reigning world champions China weren't represented at the competition, but Laugher and Goodfellow must nonetheless be firm favourites for top step of the Olympic podium in Tokyo this summer.

Team GB will be represented in every diving discipline for the third successive Games after Lois Toulson and Eden Cheng sealed a quota place in the 10m platform synchro.

They were seventh after their opening two dives but produced the best dive in the field in the third round and took overall silver behind Canada.

Diving Reid and Torrance squeak into Tokyo 2020 springboard spot 01/05/2021 AT 15:53