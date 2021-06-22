Rio 2016 medallist Dan Goodfellow reckons the strength in depth of the current diving squad can spearhead a golden summer for Team GB at this summer's rescheduled Games in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old is aiming to become just the fourth man to win Olympic synchro medals in both the platform and springboard in Japan, having claimed bronze alongside Tom Daley in the 10m platform event five years ago.

Since then, Goodfellow has teamed up with 2016 gold medallist Jack Laugher on the 3m springboard, with the pair now aiming to build on their silver medal-winning exploits at the World Championships two years ago.

Tokyo 2020 Lee set to live Olympic dream alongside hero Daley 06/06/2021 AT 10:14

And with the likes of Daley leading GB's six-medal haul at May's European Championships - claiming gold in the 10m platform synchro with Matty Lee - Goodfellow believes several members of the 12-strong squad will be pushing for podium finishes on sport's greatest stage.

"We're looking really strong," said Goodfellow, who is working with Purplebricks to encourage the nation to get behind Team GB on their journey to Tokyo. "I'd say even stronger than in Rio when we finished second in the medal table.

"I think this is the first time we've qualified every single spot when it hasn't been a home Games, which is really exciting.

"As a result of the pandemic we have seen certain nations not qualify for events they maybe should have, some people have retired and some people just can't go. The fact we have got such a strong team suggests we have got a chance to win quite a few medals.

"In terms of Jack and I, I think we'd be disappointed if we didn't win a medal. Anything can happen on the day in diving and there are some strong pairs in our discipline, but we've shown enough to suggest we should be up there."

World Cup gold in Tokyo last month - which doubled up as an official test event for the Games - signalled Goodfellow and Laugher's Olympic intentions, before a disappointing sixth-place finish at the Euros just days later.

But Leeds-based Goodfellow insists such competition experience will only serve as a benefit in the wake of Covid-19, and he is confident their hard work behind the scenes will pay off when it matters most.

"The World Cup went really well and the Europeans not so much, but it was nice to see where we're at and identify what we need to fine-tune before the Olympics," he said.

"I think Jack and I have been struggling with different things, but we're able to help each other. We've done a lot of work on getting the basics right, and hopefully that will pay off as we start cranking up the volume of our tougher dives."

While Covid-19 restrictions mean Goodfellow's family and friends will not be there to cheer him on in Japan, he is hopeful the home support drummed up by the Purplebricks campaign will get him over the line.

He added: "It would've been great to have my closest supporters there at the side of the diving pool, so the Purplebricks campaign is massive in terms of pushing us to deliver at the crucial moment.

"The British public love big sporting events like the Olympics, and it'd be great to bring a medal back for those cheering on at home."

Dan Goodfellow is working with Purplebricks to encourage the nation to get behind Team GB on their journey to Tokyo, with the same amazing home support as London 2012. Visit @PurplebricksUK or https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/team-gb

Tokyo 2020 ‘I feel like my body has gotten younger’ - Daley ahead of fourth Olympics 02/06/2021 AT 18:29