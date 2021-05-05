Teenager Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix came desperately close to a first FINA World Cup medal but eventually had to settle for fourth in the 10m platform event in Tokyo.

Spendolini-Sirieix had already secured Team GB a quota spot at the Olympics by making it through to the semi-finals, but she had a lot more left to give.

Her performance was enough to move back into third spot, but Canada's Caeli McKay overhauled her with her final dive, leaving Spendolini-Sirieix in fourth spot.

Meanwhile, Dan Goodfellow and James Heatly booked their place in the men's 3m springboard semi-finals, finishing first and second respectively in the preliminary stage.

Goodfellow already has a gold to his name alongside Jack Laugher in the 3m synchro, and will be looking to add to that tally, with the semi-finals taking place on Thursday.

