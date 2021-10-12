Team GB diving coach David Jenkins has died at the age of 31.

The popular coach helped guide Great Britain at a successful Tokyo Olympics during which three medals were secured.

He had recently begun working with Matty Lee, who won gold alongside Tom Daley in the men's 10 metre platform synchronised event.

British Swimming confirmed that Jenkins had died over the weekend.

"All our thoughts and condolences go out to David's wife, family and friends, and we please ask that their privacy, and that of the British Diving community, be respected at this difficult time," the body said in a statement.

"We will be working closely with staff and athletes who have been affected by this awful news."

Two of Jenkins' divers had been part of the British team at the Tokyo Olympics, with Noah Williams and Scarlett Mew-Jensen products of his Dive London programme, based at the London Aquatics Centre.

A former gymnast, Jenkins was highly-respected within the sport.

Lee led the tributes, writing on Instagram of Jenkins that he was "one of those people nobody disliked – a true gent with a beautiful personality.”

2016 Olympic gold medallist Jack Laugher echoed his teammate, writing on social media: "Words cannot describe how devastated I am. A great man, friend and coach. You will be truly missed.”

