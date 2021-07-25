Tokyo 2020 - China win gold in synchronised 3m springboard, GB's Grace Reid and Katherine Torrance in sixth
Tingmao Shi and Han Wang performed sensationally at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre to secure China’s fourth gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard event. Canada finished in second and secured silver, whilst Germany took bronze position in a dramatic five rounds of diving.
China's Shi Tingmao and China's Wang Han react after they took the gold medal in the women's synchronised 3m springboard diving final event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021.
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: compete during Women's 3m Springboard Finals on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Image credit: Eurosport
Germany are officially on the medal board. Lena Hentschel and Tina Punzel received 284.97 points for their efforts, enough to secure Germany’s first medal of the games.
Team GB pair Grace Reid and Katherine Thomas were in podium contention after three rounds, but a surprisingly poor fourth dive cost them any realistic chance of a medal. The Brits are still waiting to pick up their first medal.
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Grace Reid and Katherine Torrance of Team Great Britain compete during Women's 3m Springboard Finals on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Image credit: Eurosport
Mexico just missed out on the podium, they came fourth with 275.10. Japan came in 5.7 points behind them in fifth.
There was only 1.62 points between Team GB and Italy, with the latter finishing in seventh place. USA came eighth with 263.49 points.
Monday sees the men’s synchronised 10m platform final with Team GB’s Tom Daley and Matty Lee in contention for a medal. The event kicks off at 7am BST.
