Jack Laugher was third in the semi-final standings and James Heatly fourth to ensure two British divers will compete in the men’s 3m springboard final from 7am BST on Tuesday.

Laugher was seventh in the 3m synchro last week, and in the individual event he is looking to upgrade on the silver he won at Rio 2016.

The 26-year-old, who also won gold in the 3m synchro five years ago, impressed in the semi-finals at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre.

Tokyo 2020 Diving M 3m Springboard SF 3 HOURS AGO

Laugher posted an overall score of 514.75 from six dives, with Chinese duo Siyi Xie (543.45) and Zongyuan Wang (540.50) leading the way.

It would take some going to prevent a Chinese 1-2 in the final, but there is every chance of a British 3-4 after Heatly came fourth in the semis.

Heatly’s 454.85 was some 60 points behind Laugher, but the ever-improving 24-year-old could record an impressive finish in Tokyo and be in with a shout of making the podium if the leading contenders falter.

Laugher will have his eyes on gold, however, but knows he has a tough tasking awaiting him as British viewers wake up to watch the final.

--

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 GB duo Heatly and Laugher cruise into springboard 3m semi-final 19 HOURS AGO