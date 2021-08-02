Jack Laugher and James Heatly are through to the semi-final of the springboard 3m in diving.

The GB duo both finished in the top ten of the standings at Tokyo 2020, with Heatly in fourth and Laugher qualifying in sixth place.

Heatly put in a composed and classy performance with a total score of 458.40, while Laugher was just behind his fellow Brit with 445.05.

After three average dives, Heatly kicked into high gear in his final three dives to break into the top ten.

Heatly’s fourth dive of reverse 3½ somersaults fired him into ninth, but the 24-year-old saved his best for last.

A forward 4½ somersaults in tuck position scored a massive 96.90 and cemented his place in the top four.

Laugher began strong with forward 2½ somersaults with two twists and peaked with his fifth dive, a forward 4½ somersaults that scored 85.50.

The GB athletes both comfortably made the cut but there were a few shocks further down the standings as Germany’s Patrick Hausding and ROC’s Nikita Shleikher failed to make the cut.

Ireland’s Oliver Dingley also suffered disappointment as he finished 25th in the preliminaries with a score of 335.00.

As predicted China’s divers topped the qualifications with Wang Zongyuan coming first with 531.30 and Xie Siyi in second with 520.90.

Wang was phenomenal throughout, saving his best for last. A forward 4½ somersaults in tuck position scored a massive 95.00.

But it was Xie who stole the show with the same dive as he scored 100.70 to finish just behind his domestic rival.

The semi-finals are on Tuesday with the top 18 diving for just 12 places for the final, which will take place later that day.

